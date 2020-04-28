|
Lisa Marie Rosselle passed away at home on Tuesday night. She was 54. Born and raised in Medford she was the cherished daughter of Robert F. Rosselle of Medford and the late Marjorie E. (Leard) Rosselle. A graduate of Medford High School, Lisa Marie worked as an office manager in a law firm specializing in real estate law. Lisa was devoted to her family and instilled in them an abiding sense of unconditional love. Lisa Marie was a loving mother to Renee' Ricupero of Dracut, Jannelle Hayes and her husband Shawn of King George, VA, and Alicia Evans of Lynn. She leaves her beloved grandchildren Gianna and Conner Hayes. Lisa leaves behind her devoted sister Dianna 'Dee' Giorgio and her husband Rickey of Medford. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Services for Lisa Marie will be held privately.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020