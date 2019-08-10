|
"Andy" Littleton Harmon Smith, 69, of Medford passed away suddenly of a heart attack on July 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cheri Coe, his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Jeremy Poryes, and his son, Cameron Coe-Smith. He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret Denzel, Paula Lovejoy (Abe Rosner), Kathie (Douglas) Thompson, and David Smith, as well as, four nephews, a niece, and many cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Littleton and Margaret (McCreadie) Smith. He was especially excited to meet his first grandson, expected this November. Andy was born in 1950 in Buffalo, NY. He graduated from SUNY Albany with a love of history that never diminished. He has been a college radio DJ, job recruiter, stay-at-home dad, and news editor. As a retiree, he watched classic movies and TV shows, gardened a mean veget- able patch, and walked everyday (to play Pokemon Go). Andy was an avid Boston sports fan and once caught a home run baseball while sitting atop the Green Monster. Most of all, Andy was a loving and proud father. For thirty years, he attended every game that his son played in or coached. He traveled to destinations across the country, and once to Scotland, just to see his daughter for a few days a year. His heart was a well of kindness mixed in with corny Dad jokes. He will be deeply missed.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019