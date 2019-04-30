|
Marilyn J. Dawson, passed away on February 2, 2019. A native of Boston, raised in West Medford, Marilyn was the oldest of three children born to James W. Dawson Jr. (D-1992) and Barbara J. Dawson. She is survived by her mother, her two brothers Carl (Karen) of Arlington, MA and Andrew (Katrina) of Augusta, GA, her life partner Marvin Dutton (NYC), and a host of other relatives. Marilyn attended Medford public schools, The VVinsor School in Boston, Brown University and Princeton University. After graduation, she moved to Washington DC, working for an international development organization, and later, The United Nations. Bolstered by fluency in four languages, multi-year assignments followed in Brazil, Jamaica, The Philippines, and portions of Africa before returning to The U.N. Headquarters in New York City. After retiring, Marilyn stayed in New York City, doing volunteer work with The Calvary Baptist Church, and later, Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church where she became an Elder. She also studied foreign languages and painting; and continued to indulge her love for yoga, fine dining, museum visits, and world travel. Marilyn will be remembered for her love of family, friends, and her twin black cats (Timothy and Lucky), her kindness, generosity, passion for learning, and adventuresome spirit. Donations, in Marilyn's memory, to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center should be mailed to M.S.K. Cancer Center, Attn: Emily Carter, 885 Second Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Please make checks payable to "Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center". Indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Marilyn Dawson.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019