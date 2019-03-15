|
|
Mary Ann (Farinello) DePaolo,74, longtime resident of Marblehead, MA, passed away peacefully on March 8th, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family in their home in Culver City, CA. Mary Ann was born on September 27th, 1944 and grew up in Medford, MA. She moved to Marblehead in 1978 where she raised her family for 18 years. Mary Ann later moved to Nova Scotia with her late husband James DePaolo. She was the daughter of the late Santo and Angelina Farinello, and is survived by her daughters Deborah (Hird) Lindenmuth and her partner Alex Reid of Culver City, CA, Shannon (Hird) Richards and her fianc Darren Tucker of Santa Monica, CA; her cherished grandchildren Connor Lindenmuth and his wife Sheila, Mahlon Lindenmuth, Samuel Lindenmuth, and Emmett Richards; her brothers Joseph Farinello and his partner Carol Trecartin, and Robert Farinello and his wife Eileen Farinello. She was a loving aunt to Deborah Farinello, Regina Begley, Laura Farinello Campbell, Doug Farinello and Michael Farinello. Mary Ann loved children and did day care in her home in Marblehead for over 20 years before moving to California to be closer to her family. She was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother and was happiest being around her family cooking, baking, and enjoying their company. She was friendly and outgoing, and would strike up a conversation with anyone anywhere. Everyone she met fell in love with her warm, caring personality. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Anns memory to the Guardian Angels program at Providence St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica at https://california. providence.org/saint-johns/ giving. To share a memory of Mary Ann or to offer condolences to her family please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford Woburn & Wilmington
Published in The Medford Transcript from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019