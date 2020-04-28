Home

Mary Silvano

Mary Silvano (aka Nana), a lifelong Medford, Mass resident passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was blessed with 97 years of life. Mary is survived by her daughter, Loretta Dufour of Exeter, NH and son Vito Silvano, Jr. and his wife Joyce of Danvers, Mass, and her sister Rose Lorenzetti of Bradenton, Florida. She is also survived by her Grandchildren Alecia Dufour, Jennifer Silvano, Kimberly Silvano, Kristen Thompson, Lewis Silvano and Great Grandchildren Camdyn Silvano, Derrick Silvano, Jada Sutton and Ray Thompson, Jr., as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Marys life will be held at a later date. www.brewittfuneralhome. com
Published in The Medford Transcript from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020
