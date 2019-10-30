|
Miriam Rebecca (Harris) Estrella, 96, of Malden, Medford, and Mashpee, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1922 to William A. and Natalie G. Harris in Worcester, Mass. and was the sister of the late Jean Harris Latimore of Stone Mountain, Georgia and the former wife of the late Richard B. Caines Sr. and the late Frank Estrella. She served as the President of the Malden Chapter of Girl Scouts of America from 1954 to 1962 and was a troop leader. After moving to Medford she was active in several clubs and organizations. She was a member of the West Medford Junior Matrons, and Director of Senior Services, having received the key to the city from Mayor Patrick Skerry. She organized the 1966 "March on Medford" to bring attention to the racial inequality of the south. Later she organized ten families to house children from the segregated south to come to Medford for their education. In Mashpee, she was Director of the Mashpee Historical Archives and later was interviewed and filmed for a documentary about her grandmother's 1913 jazz band "Mamie Moffitt and The Five Jazz Hou- nds. Miriam is the much loved mother of Christine Caines, Richard B. Caines Jr., and Susan Bulgar; grandmother of Brennan Bulgar, Scott Bulgar, Melody Harris, Brandyy Fernandes, Kateri St.Jean, Alida Narine, Tamiko Simpson, Richard B. Caines III, James Caines, and the late Jason Caines. She also leaves several great and great-great grandchildren, as well as nieces Renee Mitchell and Leslie "Shelly" Harris; and first cousins Elmer Kountze, Francis Long, and Dr. Rebecca Flewelling. All are welcome to her funeral service on Sat., Nov. 2nd at 9:45 a.m. in First Church of the Nazarene, 89 N. Pearl St., Brockton, with visitation in the church beginning at 8:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Arrangements entrusted to Waitt Funeral Home. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019