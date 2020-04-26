|
Mrs. Patricia A. (Blickenstaff) Welch, 74 of Topsfield, beloved wife of the late John Welch, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Masconomet Nursing Home in Topsfield. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Blickenstaff. She was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. Mrs. Welch had been employed for over 30 years with the Fed-Ex company until the time of her retirement. She was a dedicated and important award-winning member of the team and a valued and trusted employee. Patricia was devoted to her faith and her church. She enjoyed spending her free time baking and donating those baked goods to others. She was a long-time resident of the City of Medford prior to moving to Topsfield. Patricia is survived by her sons, Chad Welch of Boston and Christopher Welch of Hawaii, her granddaughter, Cleopatra Welch, her brother, John Blickenstaff and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral service was held in the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral home, 167 Maple St., (rte 62) Danvers. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Topsfield. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Patricias memory to the , 222 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, Il 60601. To share a memory or offer a condolence, or to attend her service via web cast please visit our website www.odonnellfuneral service.com. Her tribucast will be held on Friday May 1st at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Medford Transcript from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020