Phyllis J. Rosborough, a lifelong resident of Medford, passed away at the Woburn Nursing Center in Woburn on Thurs- day morning, July 25, 2019. She was 90 years old. Born in Medford, Massachusetts, on June 24, 1929, she was the beloved daughter of the late Raymond W. and Harriet (Smith) Rosborough. Phyllis was a graduate of Medford High School, class of 1947. She had been employed as an Accounting Manager for Container Corporation of America for more that 41 years. In her spare time, Phyllis enjoyed traveling the world and was the proprietor of Holiday Tours in Medford. She was a very devoted, lifelong and active member of the First Baptist Church in Medford. Phyllis was a life deacon at the church, had served as treasurer for more than 20 years sang in the choir. She had also been involved in all aspects of the church for her entire life. Above all, Phyllis was a very devoted aunt to her beloved family. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews; Christine and her husband Kenneth Albertelli of Woburn, David and his wife Noriko Blakely of Winchester, Susan Bradley of Hull, Dr. Stephen and his wife Tina Bradley of Vienna, Virginia, Constance Abernathy of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Barbara and her husband Lee Kelly of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Raymond Rosborough of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Eric Rosborough and his partner Cheryl Vaillancourt of Decatur, Georgia and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was the dear friend of the Late Gertrude Mellen. Her funeral service will be celebrated in the First Baptist Church, 29 Oakland Street, Medford on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, Music Fund, 29 Oakland Street, Medford, MA 02155. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of Medford. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Medford Transcript from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019