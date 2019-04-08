|
|
Richard Warren Campbell of Arlington passed away at the age of 86 on March 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor Hanscom Fash and Thomas E. Cam- pbell, Jr. He is survived by his brother, Thomas E. Campbell III of Chatham, Ma, his wife, Sally Kimball Campbell and Uncle to Susan, Karen and Thomas IV. Richard, (Dick), grew up in Medford, and was an outst- anding pitcher for several baseball youth organizations as well as the American Legion and Medford High School. He was a die-heart Red Sox fan whose hobby was to keep individual base- ball statistics on all the Sox players from the 1940s till technology took over in the late 80s. Upon graduation from Medford High in 1950, he enlisted in the Army and fought in the Korean War. After his honorable dis- charge, he got accepted to the University of Massachusetts Business School in Amherst and graduated in 1961. He worked several years in the retail industry in Boston before moving to Los Angeles to work for Signal Oil in their computer department. He eventually moved back to Medford and then Arlington. Dick was known as Coach to many of the girls he had the pleasure of coaching through the various Softball Leagues in the Medford, Somerville and Arlington area. He soon built up a great coaching reput- ation as he became one of the best. Though he never married, he loved watching and hearing the great growing up stories of his nieces and nephew and their kids. Dick will be interred at the National Military Cemetery in Bourne, MA on April 23, 2019 at 11 A.M. Family and close friends may attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Any questions regarding the service and logistics can be referred to the Devito Funeral Home, 1145 Massachusettts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476. Telephone: 781-643-5610. Website: www.devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Medford Transcript from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2019