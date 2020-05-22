Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:30 PM
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Cosey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita F. Cosey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita F. Cosey Obituary
Rita Faye (Wilson) Cosey, (74) of West Medford died unexpectedly on May 13, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Rita was born on April 9, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Ollie Henri and Leon Wilson Sr. Rita was raised in Cambridge and went to the Houghton School. She attended Cambridge High and Latin School until the family moved to West Medford in 1962. She married John Jay Cosey Jr. of Cambridge in 1964. She is survived by her loving children Shawna Deynce Cosey and John Jay Cosey III, both of West Medford; her brother, Leon Wilson and his wife Sherry Wilson of Quincy: her sister Sharon Boyd and her husband Lary Boyd of Brockton; her grandchildren Alexis, Ashley, Aloni and Ayana; and her great-grandchildren Austin and Amelia; and many cousins including Karlyn J. Headley and E. Sonny Headley with whom she resided, nieces and nephews and their families. She also leaves to mourn lifelong friend of sixty-nine years Catherine Queen and long time friend of thirty-nine plus years Noreen Eagan, as well as, the love of her life, Lawrence Peters. There will be a Viewing on Friday May 22, 2020 from 11:30am to 12:30 followed by Funeral Service starting at 12:30pm at Riley-Antoine Funeral Home, 171 Humboldt Ave., Dorchester, MA 02121. For online condolences visit www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com. Rita Faye (Wilson) Cosey (74) of West Medford died unexpectedly on May 13, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Rita was born on April 9, 1946 in Boston, MA., to the late Ollie Henri and Leon Wilson Sr. Rita was raised in Cambridge and went to the Houghton School. She attended Cambridge High and Latin School until the family moved to West Medford in 1962. She married John Jay Cosey Jr. of Cambridge in 1964. She is survived by her loving children Shawna Deynce Cosey and John Jay Cosey III, both of West Medford; her brother, Leon Wilson and his wife Sherry Wilson of Quincy: her sister Sharon Boyd and her husband Lary Boyd of Brockton; her grandchildren Alexis, Ashley, Aloni and Ayana; and her great-grandchildren Austin and Amelia; and many cousins including Karlyn J. Headley and E. Sonny Headley with whom she resided, nieces and nephews and their families. She also leaves to mourn lifelong friend of sixty-nine years Catherine Queen and long time friend of thirty-nine plus years Noreen Eagan, as well as, the love of her life, Lawrence Peters. There will be a Viewing on Friday May 22, 2020 from 11:30am to 12:30 followed by Funeral Service starting at 12:30pm at Riley-Antoine Funeral Home, 171 Humboldt Ave., Dorchester, MA 02121. For online condolences visit www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Medford Transcript from May 22 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -