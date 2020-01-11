|
Vincent L. Zampell of Medford and Stoneham, Jan. 10, 2020 at age 93. Beloved husband of the late Serafina Sally (Cassarino). Devoted father of Ronald and wife Ann, Richard and wife Carol, Nancy Reily, and Donna Barry and husband David. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 13. Vinnie grew up in Medford, attended Medford public schools. He loved sports playing soccer and football at MHS. Vinnie was elected football captain for his senior year. Due to WWII he only played in the first three games before being drafted into the Navy. It was noted in a Medford Historical book that Vinnie was the last Medford student to be drafted prior to graduating high school. During WWII he served as a Gunnersmate on a Destroyer Escort-The Gyatt. After the service, he returned to Medford and married his girlfriend Sally. Member of the Medford V.F.W. 1012. Member of the Medford Mustang Hall of Fame-inducted 2006. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Monday January 13th in the Barile Family Funeral Home 482 Main St. (RT28) STONEHAM from 4 pm to 8 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. A Funeral Service Celebrating Vinnies Life will be held on Tuesday January 14th at 10 am in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.
