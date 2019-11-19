|
Barbara J. (MacMillan) Stewart, 92, of Rockport, MA, formerly of Melrose, MA, passed away at home on Sunday, November 17, 2019 with her family at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Stewart Jr. She was born in Medford, MA, on July 11, 1927, the daughter of the late Allan and Mildred (Potter) MacMillan. Barbara was a graduate of Medford High School in 1945. She worked for many years as a bank teller at Medford Savings, Malden Savings and the Bank for Savings. She and her husband Jack moved to Melrose in 1957, where they raised their four daughters. Barbara was actively involved in the Melrose community, volunteering in the schools, teaching Sunday school and community service at the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, volunteering at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, and loved working at the polls on Election Day. She was a member of Theta and the Melrose Womens Club. After Jack died, she returned to work at Filenes in the Square One Mall. She moved to Rockport in 2007 to be closer to her children and where she became an active member of the Rockport community. Wherever she lived, worked and volunteered Barbara made close and lasting friendships. Barbara was devoted to her family and her great joy was planning and preparing for family gatherings, trying new dishes, sharing recipes and cooking techniques. She loved lighthouses and traveled widely to see ones new to her. She was an avid reader, gardener, and loved entertaining. Growing up in the large MacMillan family, she learned the values of sharing, generosity, and caring for others. Barbara was always optimistic. She lived and taught her children to live by the golden rule. Barbara is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Diane and Bob Hildreth of Rockport, Mary Beth and Mark Bayer of Readfield, ME, and Roberta Stewart and Joe Rukeyser of Rockport; her sisters, Janet Neal, Roberta Robinson and her husband Jimmy and her cherished grandchildren, Annie Hildreth, Ben Hildreth, and Rebecca OHanley, Laura Pollock, Doug and Adam McCabe, Emma and Jack Stewart Rukeyser and nine great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Jack Stewart; her loving daughter, Jean Stewart; her treasured grandson, Warren Small, and her special friend, Marshall Saville, as well as her sisters, Edith Wilson, Eleanor Fay, Elizabeth McLatchy, Marjorie Bennett, and Virginia MacMillan, and her brothers, Allan MacMIllan, Jr., and Donald MacMillan. We wish to thank Lahey Home Health Hospice Care; her incredible and compassionate aides, Jennifer Dundon, Lorinda Hawkins, Norma Blaisdel, and Gloria Noyes. Her funeral service will be held in the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves Street, Rockport, on Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. Visiting hours in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA will be held on Friday, November 22, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. Gifts in her memory may be made to Friends of the Rockport Council of Aging, 58 Broadway, Rockport, MA 01966, and The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, MA 01966. For online guestbook, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019