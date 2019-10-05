|
Barbara (Carbone) Menton, of Hanover, NH, formerly of Freedom, NH and Melrose, MA, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30th, 2019 at the age of 94 after bravely living with MS for many years. Barbara was born on September 6, 1925, the only child of Julian J. Carbone and Edith R. Carbone (Mangini) in Malden, MA. Barbara grew up in Malden and Melrose, MA. Barbara married John J. Menton in 1954 and they made their home in Melrose, MA. Barbara spent her early career at Arthur D. Little and after having children, was a longtime secretary in the Melrose Public Schools. She was an active member of the Incarnation Church and St. Marys choir in Melrose. Barbara and John retired to their home on Berry Bay, Freedom, NH in 1993. After the death of her husband, Barbara moved to Wheelock Terrance in Hanover, NH where she spent the last 12 years of her life, making many friends among the residents and staff. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late John J. Menton and beloved mother of Nancy Menton and her husband Dan Mendelsohn of Enfield, NH, Jane Menton and her husband Matt Leone of Wakefield, MA, and John Menton of New Bedford, MA. She was a loving grandmother to Laurel and Adam Mendelsohn and Rachel Menton. She also leaves several close cousins and many good friends. Barbara touched the lives of many people and will be remembered as a special person by all that knew her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dennis in Hanover, NH on October 26th at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the MS Society at: https://www. nationalmssociety.org.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019