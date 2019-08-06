|
|
Barbara Walters Hull, 95, formerly of Melvin Village, NH and Melrose, MA, died peacefully on July 29, 2019 at Bayview Skilled Care in St. Augustine, Florida. Barbara was born in Melrose, MA on October 19, 1923, daughter of the late A. Ernest and Sarah Elizabeth (Buttrick) Walters. She was a member of the graduating class of 1941 from Melrose High School. She then attended Westbrook Junior College in Portland, ME, achieving a degree in medical records management in 1943. Barbara moved to St. Augustine in 2015. Prior to retiring and moving, with her husband, to Melvin Village, NH in 1982, Barbara worked part-time with American Red Cross in Melrose. Earlier in her career, she worked as a medical records secretary at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Barbara was an active member of the Kappa Delta Psi sorority in Melrose and the Hikers, a civic organization in Melvin Village. She was also an active participant and volunteer in both the Universalist Unitarian Church in Melrose and the Community Church in Melvin Village. Barbara was an avid quilter and took great pride in the quilts she created. Pre-deceased by her husband, Lawrence Manton Hull, Barbara leaves her sons, Dr. Alan Lawrence (Karen W.) Hull of Highland Heights, OH, Brian Manton Hull (Laura M.) Hull of St. Augustine, FL, and Christopher Ernest Hull of Scottsdale, AZ. She also leaves 6 grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for September 14, 2019 at the Melvin Village Community Church and burial will follow immediately after in the Melvin Village Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Melvin Village Community Church, 476 Governor John Wentworth Highway (Route 109), Melvin Village, NH. 03850.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019