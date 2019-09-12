|
Beatrice Towner (Flagg) Wadland, lifelong Melrose resident, died peacefully at the home of her daughter, Judy, in Wakefield on Monday September 9, 2019. She was 97. Born on February 12, 1922 in Melrose, Beatrice is one of two children of the late Arthur Samuel and Glenna Beatrice (Towner) Flagg. She graduated with the class of 1939 from Melrose High School, and attended Boston University, taking both religion and business courses including courses in insurance. In 1940, Beatrice married her beloved Robert Lewis, and they shared 70 wonderful years together. They raised their family in Melrose. Beatrice was very active in her church, the First United Methodist Church, joining in 1933. In those days it was called the Methodist Episcopal Church. She taught Sunday School for over 40, served on many commissions and committees, served as a Lay Leader, and preached, served communion, and attended many visitations. She was a member of the Womens Society of Christian Service, and the Semi and Alexis Circles. An active Melrose community member, she held leadership positions in AARP as District Coordinator, and as president of the local chapter. She joined the Melrose Historical Society and was an editor of the book: Melrose, Past, Present, and Future. She supported the Upham House for many years and was instrumental in its restoration and preservation. Beatrice was an avid reader, and could read a book a day, was an amateur genealogist, joined the DAR, Mayflower Society, and many family groups, and dearly loved her family and extended family. Beatrice is the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Wadland. Devoted mother of Carolyn B. Stackpole and her husband Dr. Peter W. of W. Bath, ME, Dr. Kenneth R. Wadland and his late wife Vera J. Wadland, Judy D. Tanner and her husband Robert L. of Wakefield, the late Lawrence A. Wadland, and infant son Paul David Wadland. Loving mother-in-law of Caroline Wadland, Deborah Wadland and Kathy Boger. Dear sister of Miriam Phillips and her husband Clark. Cherished grandmother of Tania Wadland, Lynne Stackpole-Tripp, Amy Kilbury, Robert Lawrence Wadland, Richard Kenneth Wadland, Lisa Rogalin, Dr. Angela Shah, and step grandchildren Matthew Seely and Justin Shaklee. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Beatrices life during calling hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, Sept. 13 from 4-7pm, and for her Funeral Service at the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, celebrated on Saturday at 10am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Beatrices memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451, or the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176. For online tribute or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019