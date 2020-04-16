|
|
Bernice (Campbell) Publicover, 89, passed away on April 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the cherished wife of the late Thomas Publicover. Bernice was born on December 17,1930, in Melrose, MA to the late Bernard J. and Ann (Jay) Campbell. She was a 68-year resident of the Melrose, later moving to Fairhaven and most recently Longmeadow, MA. For 16 years, she was a flight attendant with Northeast Airlines which allowed her to travel all over the world. She was a talented painter and enjoyed many years as a member of the Melrose Arts and Crafts Society. In addition to her parents, Bernice was predeceased by her son Joseph, brother Jay, and sisters Patsy and Zita. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann P. Kniska, and son-in-law Andrew Kniska, of Longmeadow; grandchildren Drew and Nina; and dear family friend Anita Phipps of Holliston, MA. She is also survived by numerous cousins, extended family and friends, and was a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church in Melrose. Burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Assisting the family is Forastiere Smith Family Funeral Home and Cremation, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow, MA www.forastiere.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020