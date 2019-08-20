|
Calvin Collins was born September 18, 1932 in Melrose, Massachusetts to Albert E. and Edith Brown Collins. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1950, as president of the senior class and captain of the basketball team. Calvin went on to graduate from Williams College in 1954 and Harvard Medical School in 1958. At Williams he was president of Theta Delta Chi fraternity, and captain of the varsity lacrosse team. Following graduation from Williams, Calvin married Elizabeth Borden Russell of Westfield, New Jersey. Dr. Collins did his internship and residency at Strong Memorial Hospital. Following completion of his residency, Calvin was commissioned into the Air Force, beginning a fifteen year career. In 1966, Cal, Liz, and their three children, Jean, Rick and Bill, left Griffiss Air Force Base headed for Ankara, Turkey, where Calvin served as Chief of Surgery at the U.S. Regional Hospital. Following 2 1/2 years in Turkey, Cal and the family moved to San Antonio, Texas, where he joined the vascular surgery teaching staff at Wilford Hall Hospital, Lackland Air Force Base. In 1972, Calvin accepted a position with Drs. Upjohn, Ross, and Gaiser in Salem. He remained a partner in the practice until his retirement in 1995. Prior to his retirement, Dr. Collins served as chief of surgery and president of Salem Hospital medical staff. Cal and Liz divorced and in 1979 Calvin married Mary Jane Olson. They enjoyed traveling, skiing, golf, and spending time with their blended family. Cal served a term as president of Illahe Hills Country Club and after retiring, spent 10 years volunteering with the Oregon Golf Association, rating golf courses all over Oregon and southern Washington. Dr. Collins is survived by his beloved wife Mary Jane, his daughter Jean (Collins) Lasater (Gary), his sons Rick and Bill (Nancy), his step-children Gunnar Olson (Melissa) and Liv Freeby, and his grandchildren-Anne (Elizabeth) and Margaret Oscilia, Clayton, Matthew, Calvin, Zoe, and Claire Collins, Hannah and Paige Olson, and Johan and Anja Freeby. He also leaves behind his sisters Geraldine Chagnon, Joyce Coe, Reenie Doherty, and all of his nieces and nephews. Donations may be made in Calvins honor to the Nature Conservancy, Planned Parenthood of the Willamette Valley, Death with Dignity, or Willamette Valley Hospice. A private memorial is planned at City View Cemetery in Salem, Oregon.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019