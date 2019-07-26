|
Cathy Ann Conboy, Psy. D. of Melrose, passed into eternal peace at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday May 23, 2019. She was 62 years old. Beloved wife of Dr. Mark A. Blais of Melrose with whom she shared 28 years of marriage. Loving mother of Mary Catherine Blais and Alice Victoria Blais, both of Melrose. Cherished daughter of Mary Conboy and the late Thomas A. Conboy of South Plainfield, NJ. Dear sister of Richard Conboy. Loved niece of the late Alice Mineassian and cherished granddaughter of the late Queenie Hagopian. Dr. Conboy graduated with honors from South Plainfield High School in 1974 and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Georgetown University in 1978. For several years, she taught elementary school in Trenton, NJ before embarking on her career as a psychologist. In 1990 she received her Doctor of Psychology Degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She met her husband-to-be on the first day of graduate school as they stood in line to register. After completing their degrees, the couple moved to Cambridge and as their family grew, they moved to Melrose MA. Dr. Conboy was a talented and respected psychotherapist. Dedicated to mastering her profession, Cathy completed post-doctoral fellowships, at the MGH Center for Psychoanalytic Studies and the Massachusetts Institute for Psychoanalysis. For over 10 years she was an active member of the MGH Department of Psychiatry and Clinical Instructor of Psychology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Conboy also maintained an active private psychotherapy practice. A proud alumnus, Dr. Conboy was an interviewer for the Georgetown University Alumni Admissions Program. Psychology may have been her career, but family and friends were the center of Cathy's world. Her greatest pride and happiness came from being with her two beautiful daughters, Mary Catherine and Alice Victoria. Concerned about the time taken by her career, Cathy made bedtime a special event with a routine for each daughter that included a story, a song and discussion of their day. As the girls grew, the bedtime routine transitioned into a comfortable predicable opportunity for them to discuss their teenage concerns. Finally, the bedtime routine evolved into the girls sitting on Cathy's bed, talking with her before saying goodnight. As a wife and mother, Cathy found innovative ways to fill ordinary family activities with love and support. Despite time and distance, Cathy actively maintained close relationships with friends from childhood, high school, and college. 'We were kids together, we became women together'; she once said. The deep bond she felt with old friends could brighten her spirit during the most trying times. A Jersey girl at heart, Cathy made vacationing on Long Beach Island, NJ, a family tradition and filled the family home with keepsakes from the Shore. As a couple Cathy and Mark loved live music especially the Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen. Throughout her life, Dr. Conboy was a compassionate, kindhearted person, quick to help others and animals. Cathy rescued the family dog, Oscar, and spent years helping a sick, anxious puppy grow into a happy, if somewhat overweight, dog. In her leisure time, Cathy was an avid and discerning reader, she enjoyed taking painting classes, and practicing fiction writing. Cathy also enjoyed being an active member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Though gone too soon, Dr. Cathy A. Conboy lived a meaningful and impactful life. She demonstrated strength, determination, and dignity as she coped with the progressive physical deterioration caused by her autoimmune disorder. Those of us she touched will always remember her courage, loving heart, generous nature, and insightful intelligence. Relatives & friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Cathy's life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Friday, August 9 from 4-7pm, and on Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5 Bryant Street, for her Funeral Service celebrated at 11am. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathy's memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970, or Georgetown University 'The Georgetown Fund' at www.georgetown.edu click on giving and then click 'Schools & Programs'. For directions, online tribute, or to share a memory, visit RobinsonFuneralHome. com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019