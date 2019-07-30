|
Cheryl Ann (Thorne) Albano, age 61 passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Beverly Hospital after a lengthy illness. Cheryl is the daughter of Gordon B. and the late Joyce (Hume) Thorne. She is survived by her brothers, George, Bruce, and Billy, all of Strafford NH; her daughter, Natasha and her husband David Waden of Reading MA; and her grandchildren Patrick and Caitlin Waden. Cheryl is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and family members. A Private Celebration honoring her life will be held on August 3rd in Wakefield, MA.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019