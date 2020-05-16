|
Christie Ciampa III, a longtime resident of Saugus, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2020. He was only 47 years old. Chris was the son of the late Christie Ciampa Jr. and Rosemary (Hamilton) Ciampa. He was born in Lynn and raised in Saugus. He is survived by his sister Kim Ciampa-Maggio, brother in law Charles Maggio, nephew Alexander and niece Megan all of Melrose MA. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Chris was beloved 'Uncle' to his niece and nephew. They meant everything to him and they will always cherish the fun they had with him. He was a gentle soul who fought so hard to stay healthy and his family will always appreciate the time they had with him even if it was not long enough. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chriss name can be made to the Saugus Youth and Recreation Department, 400 Central Street Saugus MA 01906 or to a . SERVICE INFORMATION Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For condolences please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from May 16 to May 23, 2020