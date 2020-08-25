1/1
Craig D. Cabral
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig D. (Fagerstrom), a longtime resident of Malden, passed away on Friday August 21st, 2020 at the Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. Craig was born in 1953, the son of Harvey G. Fagerstrom and Lillian M. Cabral (Dana), and was the adopted son of Edward Cabral. He was raised in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School with the Class of 1971. He was an avid basketball player. He went on to become a contractor for his step-fathers construction company, and later went on to open his own painting company. In his spare time Craig enjoyed reading, and listening to music - he was known to sing along. He is survived by his brothers, Stephen Cabral of Somerville MA, and Dana Cabral of Methuen MA. His sisters Karin Moore of Somerville MA, Daye Haberek of Exeter RI, Daughter Tiffany Mendez and her husband Joseph of Cumberland RI, Granddaughter Lucy Mendez of Cumberland RI and his nephews Scott Pepe of Reading, Dana Cabral Jr. of Methuen, and Adan Cabral of Methuen. Craig was preceded in death by his parents Harvey G. Fagerstrom, Lillian M. Cabral (Dana), step-father Edward Cabral, his wife Ellen Cabral of Malden MA, and his step brother Edward Cabral Jr. Funeral services will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetary, 302 Elm St, Everett, MA, on Tuesday Sept 1st, at 11 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved