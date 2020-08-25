Craig D. (Fagerstrom), a longtime resident of Malden, passed away on Friday August 21st, 2020 at the Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. Craig was born in 1953, the son of Harvey G. Fagerstrom and Lillian M. Cabral (Dana), and was the adopted son of Edward Cabral. He was raised in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School with the Class of 1971. He was an avid basketball player. He went on to become a contractor for his step-fathers construction company, and later went on to open his own painting company. In his spare time Craig enjoyed reading, and listening to music - he was known to sing along. He is survived by his brothers, Stephen Cabral of Somerville MA, and Dana Cabral of Methuen MA. His sisters Karin Moore of Somerville MA, Daye Haberek of Exeter RI, Daughter Tiffany Mendez and her husband Joseph of Cumberland RI, Granddaughter Lucy Mendez of Cumberland RI and his nephews Scott Pepe of Reading, Dana Cabral Jr. of Methuen, and Adan Cabral of Methuen. Craig was preceded in death by his parents Harvey G. Fagerstrom, Lillian M. Cabral (Dana), step-father Edward Cabral, his wife Ellen Cabral of Malden MA, and his step brother Edward Cabral Jr. Funeral services will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetary, 302 Elm St, Everett, MA, on Tuesday Sept 1st, at 11 am.



