|
|
Mrs. Doris J. (Scisinger) DeAmicis, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019, at age 94. Doris was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 6, 1925, daughter of the late Dewey E. Scisinger and Helen (Frasher) Perry. Raised in Mansfield, OH, she graduated from Mansfield High School, Class of 1943 and from Bowling Green University in 1947. After several years teaching High School, she married Redento DeAmicis in Mansfield in 1951. They resided in Illinois before relocating to Mexico City for many years. In 1968, they settled in Melrose to raise a family of four children. Doris was an active member of the Melrose community for many years. She enjoyed her membership and involvement with various clubs, especially the Melrose Womens Club, and the Melrose-Wakefield American Association of University Women (AAUW), of which she served as President. She was also a longtime, devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Melrose where she held many dear relationships through the years. A happy, joyful woman, Doris endeared herself to many over the years. She was always ready with a smile, and never hesitated to have a laugh at her own expense. Most of all, Doris was deeply devoted to her children and grandchildren who she kept close to her heart while watching their growth and accomplishments. Doris will be deeply missed, but lovingly remembered for her devotion to family, and her sweet, kind, and genuine good nature. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Redento R. DeAmicis, and longtime companion of the late Charles Hart. Devoted mother of John P. DeAmicis (Linda) of Stoneham, Don S. DeAmicis (Marie) of Washington, DC, Jeanne D. Stitt (Bradley) of St. Louis Park, MN, and Lee A. DeAmicis (Christine) of Manlius, NY. Cherished grandmother of Pamela, Daniel, Scott, Alexandra, and Francesca DeAmicis, Alexandra Stitt, Debra Davidson (Paul), Elizabeth Sullivan (Andrew), and Nicholas DeAmicis. Loving great - grandmother of Howard Davidson and Juliet Davidson. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Melrose High School Redento and Doris DeAmicis Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 760695, Melrose, MA 02176, the Melrose/Wakefield AAUW, c/o Nancy McLellan, 30 Pebble Rd., Melrose MA 02176, or the Chapel Fund at the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose MA 02176. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Doris for her Funeral Service at the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11am. For online tribute or directions visit RobinsonFuneral Home.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019