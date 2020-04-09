|
|
Dorothy A. Chiappini of Melrose, MA passed away on April 4, 2020. She was born to the late Peter and Maria Torlone on August 3, 1923. Dorothy grew up in Medford, MA, graduating from Medford High School. She then attended Salem State earning a Bachelor of Education. She is survived by her sisters, Flora Gregory of Melrose, Norma Ross of Norwood and Virginia Goggin of Braintree. Dorothy married the late Ralph F Chiappini on June 12, 1949. She is survived by her son Walter Chiappini, wife Ginny of Whitefield, ME and daughter Gail Stoddard of Orange, MA. She is also survived by grandchildren Seth, Joshua and David Stoddard of Nebraska and Hannah Stoddard of RI, great grandchildren, Noah, Owen, Asher, Aiden, Talon, Rebecca, Alyssa, Landri, Callum of Nebraska and Harlem of RI. Dorothy taught Kindergarten at Osgood School in Medford, MA. She was also an active committee member of the VFW. She enjoyed family, cooking, reading and crafts. Some of these activities were at the Milano Senior Center with friends. Recently, Dorothy wrote two articles about her life that are cherished by her family. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020