BELMONT, NH - Edward "Ted" C. Fay, 74, of Belmont, NH, died June 06, 2020 at a rehabilitation facility in Concord, NH after a brief illness. Ted was born on August 24, 1945 in Melrose, son of Frank P. and Dorothy E. (Ring) Fay. In addition to MA and NH, he resided in Florida and Texas during his life. He was a graduate of Melrose High School and honorably served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Cadmus AR-14 (1965-1968). Ted was a retired Melrose firefighter and held several other jobs including bartending, working with The Humane Society and a Safety Instructor with Swift Transportation. Ted is survived by his children, Christine Fay of AZ and Vicki Fay-Jacobson and her husband, Peter Jacobson of NH; grandchildren Scott Shepherd, Jr. and Cody Fay, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by siblings Ruth Fay, Norma McNulty, David Fay, Donald Fay, Dorothy Crane, Robert Fay and Virginia Panzero. A special expression of gratitude is extended to Doug Boyd and Curt Glover for their loyalty and dedication. Undoubtedly there are many good memories and/or stories that come to mind, cherish and share them. Please remember him fondly and raise a glass (or several) in his honor.
No formal services will be held at this time. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
No formal services will be held at this time. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jul. 15, 2020.