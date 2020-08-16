Edward "Ed Eddie, Greenie" Greenlaw Jr. died August 12, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born in Melrose, son of Evelyn G. (Ferrara) Greenlaw of CT and the late Edward E. Greenlaw, he was raised and educated in Melrose and was a graduate of Melrose High School. He worked for SunLife Financial in Wellesley as a Senior Analyst for many years, retiring 4 years ago and as an Accountant for Business Bookkeeping Services. Mr. Greenlaw was a resident of Bridgewater for the past 3 years, previously spending many years in Whitman. Ed was an active member of the Whitman community and for 25 years served as a longtime coach of numerous teams for Whitman Little League. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Whitman and was a member of the Cape Cod Senior Softball League in Scituate. Ed was an avid sports fan and loved to watch and participate in all forms of athletic competition, including softball, golf, candlepin bowling (had a 400 series), basketball, racquetball and as a goalie in both street and ice hockey. One of his more recent memories was traveling to Gillette Stadium to watch Melrose High School win the Division IV Superbowl title. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, going to his grandkids sporting events and also vacationing at Disney World. In addition to his mother, Ed is also survived by his two children; Julie A. Brunnemeyer and her husband Erik of Attleboro and Kevin C. Greenlaw and his wife Lisa of Stoughton. He was the beloved grandfather of Evie and JackBrunnemeyer and Addison and Cooper Greenlaw. He was the brother of Linda LeFave, husband Richard, of CT and Patsy, husband Paul, Neff of MI and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the doctors, nurses and staff at Milford Regional Medical Center. Ed could not have been taken care of better in his final days. Visiting Hours and a Celebration of his Life will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Thursday, August 20th from 4-7 PM with Reflections from Family and Friends at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eds memory may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, POB 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com
