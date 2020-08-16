Ed, YOU WILL BE MISSED! You were a true and great friend, always there for all of your friends. I will forever remember all of the good times that we shared; CYO Bowling, winning the Melrose YMCA floor hockey championship with you as our goalie, playing street hockey on Wheeler Ave, playing softball and basketball for State Street Bank, being in each other's weddings, becoming godparents of our children, golf outings, racquetball games and of course all those Frozen Four hockey games that we attended. One of my favorite high school memories was going to the old Boston Garden to watch our Melrose basketball and hockey teams participate in the Tech Tourney and the State Tournament, rushing to our seats, which had to be in the first row balcony; the nerve of those cheerleaders asking us to give up our seats! The only thing that gives me some comfort, is knowing that you are no longer in pain, and are in a better place. Love ya buddy, Bill

Bill Kelso

Friend