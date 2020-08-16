1/1
Edward E. Greenlaw Jr.
1947 - 2020
Edward "Ed Eddie, Greenie" Greenlaw Jr. died August 12, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born in Melrose, son of Evelyn G. (Ferrara) Greenlaw of CT and the late Edward E. Greenlaw, he was raised and educated in Melrose and was a graduate of Melrose High School. He worked for SunLife Financial in Wellesley as a Senior Analyst for many years, retiring 4 years ago and as an Accountant for Business Bookkeeping Services. Mr. Greenlaw was a resident of Bridgewater for the past 3 years, previously spending many years in Whitman. Ed was an active member of the Whitman community and for 25 years served as a longtime coach of numerous teams for Whitman Little League. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Whitman and was a member of the Cape Cod Senior Softball League in Scituate. Ed was an avid sports fan and loved to watch and participate in all forms of athletic competition, including softball, golf, candlepin bowling (had a 400 series), basketball, racquetball and as a goalie in both street and ice hockey. One of his more recent memories was traveling to Gillette Stadium to watch Melrose High School win the Division IV Superbowl title. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, going to his grandkids sporting events and also vacationing at Disney World. In addition to his mother, Ed is also survived by his two children; Julie A. Brunnemeyer and her husband Erik of Attleboro and Kevin C. Greenlaw and his wife Lisa of Stoughton. He was the beloved grandfather of Evie and JackBrunnemeyer and Addison and Cooper Greenlaw. He was the brother of Linda LeFave, husband Richard, of CT and Patsy, husband Paul, Neff of MI and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the doctors, nurses and staff at Milford Regional Medical Center. Ed could not have been taken care of better in his final days. Visiting Hours and a Celebration of his Life will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Thursday, August 20th from 4-7 PM with Reflections from Family and Friends at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eds memory may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, POB 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com.

Published in The Melrose Free Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
FARLEY FUNERAL HOME
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
FARLEY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
FARLEY FUNERAL HOME
358 PARK ST
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 14, 2020
We just spoke about a month ago. I am so sorry to hear of Ed's passing. We were classmates and when he dame down to Florida he always called and had even come by for day to visit. I will miss him very much and our phones calls. My sincere condolences to his family.
Suzanne knerr
Classmate
August 14, 2020
Ed, YOU WILL BE MISSED! You were a true and great friend, always there for all of your friends. I will forever remember all of the good times that we shared; CYO Bowling, winning the Melrose YMCA floor hockey championship with you as our goalie, playing street hockey on Wheeler Ave, playing softball and basketball for State Street Bank, being in each other's weddings, becoming godparents of our children, golf outings, racquetball games and of course all those Frozen Four hockey games that we attended. One of my favorite high school memories was going to the old Boston Garden to watch our Melrose basketball and hockey teams participate in the Tech Tourney and the State Tournament, rushing to our seats, which had to be in the first row balcony; the nerve of those cheerleaders asking us to give up our seats! The only thing that gives me some comfort, is knowing that you are no longer in pain, and are in a better place. Love ya buddy, Bill
Bill Kelso
Friend
August 14, 2020
Julie and Family- I am so sorry to learn of Eddie's passing. I will never forgot what a kind and gentle man he was - all those years working together at Sun Life. He was ready with a helping hand and a smile. Prayers to all you as you continue this walk without him.
De KEIMACH
Coworker
August 14, 2020
One of the really good guys. Rest in peace Ed.
Ian Kennedy
Coworker
August 15, 2020
I met Ed through a friend of mine years ago. Ed was the fellow who figured out my taxes every year and he'd always tell me Julia! You are the absolute worst when it comes to paperwork. Ed was always patient with me and understood that as an artist my thoughts were somewhere else other than the numbers and paperwork that he was so incredibly good at. Ed wasn't just my tax guy, he was a friend who I genuinely cared for. Ed would come to the Cape and visit my art gallery and it was always the highlight of my summer to see him walking through the door with a big smile on his face. You will be sorely missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know you sweetie! Rest in Peace Eddie, my dear friend. With Affection,, Your Friend, Julia O'Malley-Keyes
Julia Day O'Malley-Keyes
August 15, 2020
I met Ed through my husband Bill. Bill and Ed had been friends for years. He quickly became my friend too. I will remember so many fun times with Ed and Bill, from our daily commutes to work, to social gatherings,
and going to the frozen four hockey tournaments. We laughed a lot. He will be remembered in my heart as a kind, gentle man, who will surely be missed! Love June
June Kelso
Friend
