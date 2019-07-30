Home

Eileen W. Cronin

Eileen W. Cronin Obituary
Eileen Walsh Cronin of Vineyard Haven, formerly of Melrose and Wakefield, died peacefully and faithfully on December 16, 2018. Her life was celebrated at a Funeral Mass at St. Augustines Church in Vineyard Haven on January 26, 2019. Eileen will be buried beside her husband, John E. Cronin, at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield MA on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. Eileens family and friends are invited to join her children and grandchildren at the graveside liturgy in the Catholic East section of the cemetery near St. Francis Avenue off of the Lowell Street entrance.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019
