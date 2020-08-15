Eleanor Jean "Ellie" (Zwicker) Kennaday, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was 83. Born on November 2, 1936 in Medford, Ellie was one of three children of the late Ralph B. and Minnie B. (Westhaver) Zwicker. Raised and educated in Medford, she settled in Melrose to raise a family of two children. Ellie pridefully dedicated herself to her working career as a General Manager in a Diode Division at Compensated Devices Inc. in Melrose for over 35 years. Well informed and intelligent, Ellie was a voracious reader and frequent patron of the Melrose Public Library for many years. She enjoyed spending time at her summer cottage in Saco, Maine. In her free time, Ellie enjoyed quilting, knitting, cooking, and gardening. A longtime active member of the League of Women Voters in Melrose, Ellie was passionate about politics, and forever encouraged all to get out and vote! With a keen eye for design, Ellie also enjoyed making a comfortable and well decorated home for family and friends to gather. Fiercely proud and independent, Ellie was a strong, resilient woman who was never shy about offering her informed opinion. She will be deeply missed, but forever remembered for her loyalty and generosity. Ellie was the beloved wife of John T. Kennaday with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Andrew T. Lickly and his wife Leigh-Ann of Framingham, and the late Jane M. Lickly. Adoring grandmother of Emma Jane Lickly. Dear sister of Jane E. Doloff of Melrose, and the late Ralph B. Zwicker Jr. of Lynn. Loving aunt of Gene Doloff of PA, Steve Doloff and his wife Stephanie of Bradford, Larry Doloff and his wife Ginny of Saco, ME, Susan Difraia and her husband Joe of Hampton, NH and David Zwicker of Long Island. In Ellies honor, please vote this November! Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of Ellies life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 4-6pm. Funeral Services will be private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in memory of Ellie may be made to the Melrose Public Library, 69 W. Emerson St., Melrose MA 02176. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
