|
|
Ellen J. (Jacobs) Cabral, of Malden, died at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston on July 3, 2019 at the age of 62. Ellen was born and raised in Malden and a graduate of Malden High School. She went on to attend Salem State College and was a lifelong Malden resident. Ellen was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting and cross stitching. She and her husband enjoyed their time together, loved being with their granddaughter Lucy and very proud of their daughter Tiffany. Ellen was the beloved wife of Craig D. Cabral for 32 years. Devoted daughter of Patricia (Plourde) Boyle and the late Gerald Jacobs. Loving mother of Tiffany K. Mendez and her husband Joseph of RI. Cherished grandmother of Lucia Lucy. Caring sister of Robin Sera of Newton, Sheree Butt Brickman of Malden, Jeffrey Butt of Peabody, Jill Dyer of Malden and Christine Stead of Reading. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Wednesday, July 10th from 9:00AM-11:00AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. For directions and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from July 5 to July 12, 2019