Ellen Mary Pfeil, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 in Dexter, ME. Ellen was the wife of the late George Arthur Pfeil, Jr. and she is survived by her daughter Rhonda Jean Pfeil, son George Arthur Pfeil, III, his wife Emily, and her grandsons James Gustaf "Gus" Pfeil and George "Arthur" Pfeil, IV, both affectionately called her Nonna. Ellen is also survived by her brother Paul Joseph Brodzinski, Jr. of Rochester, NH, and his wife Karen. Born in Boston MA, in 1944, to Paul Joseph Brodzinski and Mildred A Puddister, Ellen graduated from Quincy, High School, married George in 1963 and they raised their family in Melrose, MA. Ellen and George retired to Albuquerque, NM and, after George passed in 2003, she moved to Lawrenceville, GA and eventually to Dexter, ME. Ellen was an enthusiastic reader, especially on the subjects of religion, mysteries and suspense. Ellen was also an accomplished artist having won numerous awards and ribbons at the famous Topsfield Fair in Topsfield, MA along with other events in New Mexico and Georgia. She was also involved in many associations and church groups in Massachusetts, New Mexico, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Maine and was often found in her yard tending her garden and constantly fighting weeds. During 1987, Ellen and her husband George completed the Four Corners Motorcycle tour. They enjoyed travelling often throughout the USA during their lives and, after George passed in 2003, Ellen also visited Israel and Italy. Ellen received her BS from Lesley College in Cambridge, MA and completed her MA from the University of Phoenix in Albuquerque, NM where she was the charter alumni president. She was also a graduate of the Education for Ministry and a Cursillista of Cursillo #69. Ellen will be remembered and celebrated in a private family service to be followed by a burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM alongside her husband.



