Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Tagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis X. Tagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis X. Tagan Obituary
Francis X. Tagan of Harwichport, formerly of Melrose, MA, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the age of 91. Frank was born and raised in Brighton on December 5, 1928, son of the late Charles S. Tagan Sr. and Florence (Darrow) Tagan. He is predeaced by his seven brothers and sisters. As the Patriarch of the family he would make comments about out lasting them all. Frank was a veteran and served in World War II and then reenlisted for the Korean War. After he returned home Frank, with his business partner Ray built the successful and iconic Highland Television located on Main Street in Melrose which operated for over 50 years. Frank was also an entrepreneur and opened and ran a gift shop, mail order house, and a dive shop. Frank is survived by his loving wife Lenore of 21 years, his three children Geraldine (Tagan) Bertucelli, Tom Tagan and wife Susan and Dorene (Tagan) Dupuis; his three step-children, Jennifer (Koch) Lutz and husband William, Carter Koch and wife Shelley, and Christopher Koch and wife Heather. He leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by the mother of his children Helen R. Tagan of Melrose. Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Morris, OConnor & Blute Funeral Home , 678 Main Street in Harwich. A church service will be held at St. Davids in So. Yarmouth at 11 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with burial following at the Island Pond Cemetery in Harwich, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the www.paws4survival.com . Notes of comfort may be made to the family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute. com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -