George F. Atamian, 81, of Stoneham, MA died peacefully Mon. Dec. 2, 2019. Born in Worcester, MA, on April 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Frank and Juhar (Yeranian) Atamian. He is survived by his wife, Paula R. (Rudenauer) Atamian of Stoneham; two sons, George D. Atamian & partner Rena of Boxford, MA and Stephen M. Atamian and partner Amy of Southbridge, MA; a granddaughter Julia; a sister Alice Atamian and husband Phillip Picard of Atkinson, NH; a brother Frank Atamian and wife Letty of Grafton, MA; sister-in-law Ellen Schwenterly and husband Richard of Concord, MA; and many beloved nieces and nephews. An engineer, Mr. Atamian's career spanned over 40 years with the Commonwealth of MA, including Director of Engineering for the Dept. of Mental Health and later the Dept. of Developmental Services. Following his retirement he continued to work part-time for the state. He enjoyed golf and tennis, and especially loved spending time with his family and friends who miss him dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral service on Mon. Dec. 9th at 11:00 AM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111) Acton with Rev. Vart Gyozalyn of The Armenian Apostolic Church of Hye Pointe, Haverhill, MA officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Colonial Inn, 48 Monument Square, Concord, MA. Burial is at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial page: actonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019