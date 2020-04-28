|
Gloria L. Hopper (Quinn), of Melrose died on March 28th following a period of declining health. She was born January 30th 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Louis Letzelter and Mary E. Quinn. She graduated from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Mission High School in Roxbury. After school she worked in the Hotel and Restaurant industry in Boston, including the Boston Statler Hotel, where she met celebrities like singer, actor and pianist Valentino Liberace, who presented her a miniature signed piano on her birthday. After taking time to raise her son Michael, she worked at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts as a Telephone Operator for over twenty years before retiring. She leaves behind her late husband Harry Hopper of Melrose, son Michael T. Quinn and his wife Lisa of Lakeville, granddaughter Caroline Rose Quinn and her mother Ann Roper of Canton, along with other numerous family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the MSPCA-Angell animal hospital at www.mspca.org. A Mass of Christian Burial and reception will be held later. Arrangements are by the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce St., Middleboro.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020