Herbert James (Jim) Morton, 79 years old, of Marblehead, MA, and formerly a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away on December 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Boston, MA on January 16, 1940 to the late William and Dorothy Morton, he grew up in Dorchester as the youngest of 6 children. He graduated from Northeastern University with an engineering degree and had a long successful career as the owner of a robotics company: Minuteman Controls in Wakefield. A longtime member of Bellevue Golf Club in Melrose, Jim spent his days in retirement playing golfhis greatest lifelong passionwith wonderful friends. In the past several years he traveled extensively with his wife and enjoyed being with his family. Jim was quick-witted, intelligent, generous, and kind. He had an extremely funny, dry sense of humor and was a master crossword puzzle and crypto-quote solver. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Lucille, his son, Gregory Morton and his wife Melanie, and daughter Tanya Clancy and her husband Danny, his grandchildren, Nataya Kevorkian, Brandon and Ryan Clancy, and Talan Morton, his brother, Thomas Morton and wife Lois, his sister Audrey Russell, his brother John (Jackie) Morton and his sister-in-law Cynthia Nutter. He also leaves behind his step children, Heidi Farsi and husband Nick and Heather Murray and husband Scott, step- grandchildren (Christine, Grant, Griffin, Gavin, and Kelsey), and several nieces and nephews as well as many other lifelong friends and colleagues. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Dorothy (Sissy) Smith, and brother William (Brother) Morton. Arrangements: A celebrat- ion of life will be held at the Bellevue Golf Club at 320 Porter St. in Melrose on Saturday, December 14th at 11:30. Arrangements by Murphy Funeral Home, for more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019