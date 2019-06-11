Home

Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Jane Colson Butler, of Bridgewater, formerly of Melrose and Bass River, Cape Cod. Died June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Attorney Paul F. Butler. Beloved mother of Brian (Bridgewater), Linda (Northampton), Craig (Maggie, Orono), Suzanne (Mark Klyza, New Orleans), and Diana (deceased). Former executive secretary and GLAMOUR cover girl. Family and friends will gather at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home in Bridgewater, June 16, 1-2:30 pm. (https://www.ccgfuneralhome.com/services-and-obituaries/)
Published in The Melrose Free Press from June 11 to June 18, 2019
