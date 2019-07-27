|
Jane (Bicknell) Bunny Parsons, a lifelong resident of Saugus, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Melrose - Wakefield Hospital, at age 78. Born on Easter Sunday, April 13, 1941, Jane was given the appropriate nickname of Bunny at birth. She was one of three children of the late Lester and Florence Marjorie Bicknell. She was raised in Saugus where she graduated from Saugus High School. Jane was married to Kenneth F. Parsons on June 17, 1960 and remained in Saugus to raise her family of four children. Lovingly known to all as Bunny she was a longtime employee of Sears in Saugus where she worked in customer service. Full of love for her family and friends, Bunny was a dear friend to several co-workers from their shared time at Sears. She took special delight in meeting with her friends every Wednesday for coffee at Lendys Deli in Saugus. Her coffee friends forever held a special place in her heart. She also enjoyed spending time with her close friend Ivy. A dedicated mother, Bunny was always very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed traveling adventures in a Winnebago with her family. She was very active in Boy Scouts, Campfire, Rainbow Girls, and the Order of the Eastern Star. In her free time, she enjoyed all crafts, especially knitting, crocheting, and quilting. With a generous charitable heart, Bunny took pride in knit- ting for various organizations to help those less fortunate. Bunny also enjoyed many years volunteering at the Saugus polls during elections and served as Secretary at the Cliftondale Congregational Church. At home, Bunny found joy working in the yard and taking care of her many flowers. Most of all, Bunny centered her life around the lives of her family. She was always available to lend a hand or provide support for her children and grandchildren. Bunny will be greatly missed, but always remembered for her strong will, perseverance through all obstacles, and love for her family. Bunny was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth F. Parsons. Devoted mother of Kevin F. Parsons and his wife Heidi of Starke, FL, Julie A. Parsons and her wife Ruth LaFramboise of Salem, NH, Keith F. Parsons and his wife Beth of Salem, and Kerri A. Parsons and her fianc Dennis of Everett. Dear sister of Robert Bicknell and his wife Gayle of Lynnfield, and the late Lester Bicknell. Cherished grandmother of Nikki, Cameron, Timothy, Madison, Olivia and Karlia. Services are private.
