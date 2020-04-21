|
John Leonard McLean, 86 of Marblehead, formerly of Melrose passed away on April 13, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. He was the beloved partner of Janet Reintges with whom he shared over 43 years of companionship. Born in Malden, he was the son of the late Ralph and Doris (Arey) McLean. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict and then joined the Melrose Police Department where he served as an Officer for over 36 years until his retirement in 1991. He earned an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement from North Shore Community College. Over the years he served in the US Army National Guard and the Air Force Reserves. He also worked for the Marblehead and Salem Harbormasters and the MDC. John enjoyed boating and camping in Maine with Janet and his dogs, Robber Paul, Jake Daniel and James Gareth. He loved music and was the life of any party. John was the king of spontaneity; he had a keen sense of humor and a very special way of looking at things. He was delightfully unfiltered and you never knew what was coming next. He was one of a kind! John was a good guy, he was much loved and will be sorely missed by his family, his dog, his friends and Janet. Johns last few years were very difficult as he had a host of ailments. In accordance with his wishes, he was cared for at home until shortly before his death. John was the loving father of Bryan McLean and his wife, Sawsan of California, Keith McLean of Florida, Robert McLean and his wife, Deborah of Salem, John A. McLean and his wife, Nilcelia of Beverly, Jennifer Hunter and her husband, Alan of West Newbury and Kenneth McLean of Salem; the grandfather of Steven and Rebecca McLean, Courtney Gallagher, Carolyn, Andrew, Alyssa, Kelsea Christopher and Greyson McLean and Nicholas Hunter and "Pa" to Patrick Donahue; great-grandfather of Emma, Annabelle, Kaylee, Sadie, and Liam; the dear brother of Ralph McLean and his wife, Lou of Florida and the uncle of their children, Amy and David McLean. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Johns Life will be held at a later date once the pandemic has passed. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of ones choice. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit eustisandcornell funeralhome.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020