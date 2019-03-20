|
|
John Phillips Parker, 99, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Home in Manchester. He was born February 3rd, 1920, in Melrose, Massachusetts to Edwin H. and Olive Doris (Kohlrausch) Parker. He was a graduate of Mel- rose High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston MA, married Evelyn W. Stark on June 6, 1942, and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother Charles, his son, John Scotty Parker, and two great grandsons. He is survived by his daughters, Anita "Skye" Taylor of St. Augustine, FL, and Sally "Sarah" Parker-Yap, of Andover, MA, His grandchildren: Jeffrey Taylor of Tewksbury MA, Roberta Hunter of Hollis Center, ME, Rebecca DeVost of Olney, MD, Alexander Taylor of Andover, MA, Lori Amico of E. Williston, NY, Katherine Stark of Merrimack, NH, Deborah Parker of Puyallup, WA, and Corbin Parker of Pratt, KS, and sixteen great grandchildren. Since his passion was for sailing and dogs, he will be remembered later in the season with a gathering to scatter his ashes at Sea, and gifts in his memory may be made to any no-kill animal shelter, or to K-9s for Warriors in Ponte Vedra, Florida.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019