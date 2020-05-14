|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John S. Cushman of Saugus at the age of 60. He was the son of John and Rosemarie (Curley) Cushman. Devoted husband of Donna (Winsor) Cushman for over 36 years. Loving Father of John M. and his partner Jacqlyn (NH), Stephen and his wife Leah (NH), and Julie Cushman (Saugus). Grampy to Lucius, Lennox and Levi Cushman. Faithful brother of Pamela Gill and Diane Bridges (Saugus), Rosemarie Lester (TX), Jean DeMasi (Wakefield) and Joan Adams (NY). He also had a large extended family including many nieces and nephews. John owned Cushman Auto Body in Wakefield for the last 15 years. He managed the Body Shop at Daniels LeSaffre Motors for over 30 years until they closed. Cushman Autobody is now in the very capable hands of his sons. Johns family would like to thank his all his friends, doctors, nurses and customers who have been so supportive during his year long illness. In lieu of flowers please make donations to; To Show we Care- https://toshowwe care.org/. This is a great organization that supports cancer patients and their families. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date due to the current health crisis. For obituary & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from May 14 to May 21, 2020