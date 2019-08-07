|
Joseph V. Nagle, Jr., (BPD District 4) suddenly in Melrose, formerly of South Boston, August 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 27 years of Gregory J. Wilcox. Devoted brother of Ann Perdicaro and her husband Joseph of Quincy, David Nagle and his wife Joan, John Nagle and his wife Kate, Elizabeth Nagle all of South Boston and the late Marilyn Nagle. Son-in-law of Rosemarie Wilcox of Salisbury and the late James R. Wilcox. Brother-in-law of Pamela Balfanz and James Balfanz of Winchester. Loving son of the late Eileen (Kenney) and Joseph V. Nagle Sr. Joe was the adored uncle to many nieces and nephews, as well as a dear and loved friend to everyone that knew him, Professionally Joe served for more than 30 years as a Boston Police Officer on the anti-gang unit, motorcycle unit and also most recently as the Auto Investigator from Area D-4 in the South End. Personally, Joe loved fine dining and traveling with Greg, was an excellent photographer and had a particular passion to capture the happiest moments with his family and friends. Joe was a lifelong, devoted Boston sports fan. Visitation in the OBrien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON Friday, August 9 th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston Saturday August 10 th at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Late member of the Boston Police Patrolman Association. Blue HELP PO Box 539 Auburn MA 01501 Or www.bluehelp.org/donate
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019