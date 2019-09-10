|
On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Josephine Marie Gregorio of Melrose passed away peacefully at age 102. She was predeceased by her husband Frank S. Gregorio in 1966. Josephine was born in 1917 in the North End of Boston, to Thomas and Nancy Ciulla. When she was four-years-old she moved with her widowed mother and three siblings to Everett, MA. After graduating from Everett High School in 1934, she met Frank Gregorio of Wakefield, whom she married in 1940. They moved to Melrose in 1952 where they raised four children. All four of her children graduated from St. Marys School where she was a very active volunteer. She and Frank were wonderful hosts to friends and family and Josephine continued that for many years after Franks untimely death. There was always a place for guests at her table. Her baking skills were famous and she shared her cakes, pies and cookies (especially Christmas cookies) with everyone she knew. She was artistic and was legendary for her crafts which she also shared with everyone. When her children were older she worked for Sears in the customer service department for 25 years. She was known for her diplomatic way of dealing with custo- mers and for her deep knowledge of Sears products. After she retired from Sears she volunteered in the gift shop at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. She is survived by her four children, Nancy Fitch (Richard-predeceased) of Framingham, Judith Grove (Thomas) of Framingham, Michael Gregorio (Kirsten) of New Canaan, CT, and Mary Carmen Gregorio of Melrose, her five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren,and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 A.M. at Parish of the Incarnation, 429 Upham St. in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Marys School, 4 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02176.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019