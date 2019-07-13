|
Kathryn A. Stapleford, 76, of Chester, NH, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Portsmouth, NH on December 13, 1942, a daughter of the late Ray and Rose (Bessey) Akins. She was a resident of Chester since 1985, formerly living in Melrose, MA. Kathy was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry, Class of 1960, where she played basketball and field hockey. She was devoted to her family and her home. She loved animals, working in the yard, fishing and singing. Kathy also enjoyed going to camp in New Durham on Merrymeeting Lake. She worked at Elmhurst Nursing Home in Melrose, MA as a nurses aide for 14 years, Windham Animal Hospital in NH as a veterinary assistant for many years, and also as a caregiver for Rockingham Visiting Nurses Association of NH. She attended Bethany Church in Greenland, NH. She is survived by two sons, Robin M. Lawrence of Hudson, NH and his fianc Lisa DiBernardo, and Richard L. Stapleford, Jr. of Chester, NH and his fianc Kim Brosseau Sanford; and her fianc Bruce Gurley of Derry, NH; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers, Wayne Akins of Warner, NH and his wife Autumn; Eric Akins of Florida and his wife Nancy; and Michael Akins of North Carolina and his wife Svitlana; two sisters, Patricia Kohr of Pennsylvania and her husband Fred; and Janice Bragg of Florida and her husband Dick; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Richard L. Stapleford, Sr. in 2006, and her sister, Dianne Humphrey in 1996. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 19th from 4 - 8pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 9:00am in the funeral home. The burial will be in Great Hill Cemetery, Rt. 121A, Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www. peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from July 13 to July 20, 2019