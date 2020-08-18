Keith E. Miner, 44 of Brighton, grew up in Stoneham, passed away passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020. He was born on November 26th, 1975 and attended Stoneham High School. He was the beloved son of Linda (Macdonald) Tarlach and her husband John. In addition to his mother and step father, Keith is survived by his grandmother, Mildred Macdonald, brother, Bryan Miner, nephew, Joseph Tarlach and love, Melissa Miller. In addition, he leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. Keith was predeceased by his father, Paul Miner. Keith worked as a Treatment Specialist for The Dimock Center. First and foremost, Keith or "Mise" was an artist. He was best known and celebrated for his stylized graffiti and commissioned works throughout the U.S. and Europe. A true legend of his craft. Services for Keith are private. However, his family has created a "Keith Miners Virtual Memorial" video where you can watch, comment, share memories of Keith. Please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
80JqoFDmLx4 to access the video. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Keith to the Dennis Messing Memorial Foundation. The DMMF is dedicated to providing families and individuals struggling with alcohol and substance use disorders with support, resources, and financial aid to access 12-step based treatment facilities. Please visit https://www.dennismessingmemorial.org
to donate. In addition, a memorial mass will be held at noon on Wednesday, August 11th 2021 at St. Patricks Church, Stoneham, MA. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Groton. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
.