Leonard Francis Gunnery, of Ponte Vedra Beach FL, passed away Wednesday, March 6th at Community Hospice from injuries sustained in a fall. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie and granddaughter, Nicki; his wife, Marie and step-children Darlene, Diane, Jimmy, Deborah and Larry; his brother, Clifford and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his first wife, Ethel, brother Austin, and a grandson. Len was born in Everett, Massachusetts and raised in Melrose. He served, along with his brother Austin, as a member of the Melrose Police Department for many years. Len moved to Ponte Vedre Beach, Florida in 1990. Len enjoyed walks on the beach, both at Hampton Beach in NH and Jacksonville Beach, FL. He enjoyed re-connecting with his New England roots during travels back to New England to spend time with his daughter and grand- daughter in New Hampshire. He was an avid reader and enjoyed detective stories both in print and on TV. He also enjoyed watching the planes land at Logan, touring naval bases and ships, and spend- ing time with friends and family. He was a man of faith whose booming voice and quick wit will be missed by those he leaves behind. Services were private; internment will be in April at Wyoming cemetery in Melrose, MA.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2019