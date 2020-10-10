Margaret Costa, passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2020. Margaret loved to make ceramics, knit, crochet and showered many of her beautiful treasures on family and friends. She was a wonderful baker making many scrumptious desserts but was just as happy with a hot cup of tea and a molasses biscuit. Margaret was always the life of the party, and a wonderful prankster who just loved a good laugh. Her heart was always in The Big Marsh Road and Morrison Road, Canada where she looked forward to her visit Down East each year with her daughter, Jerry, to visit Auntie Maudie & Uncle Russell, all of the Matthews, Rouse and Morrison families, and all of her dear friends. Margaret loved Irish music and was a wonderful dancer, displaying her talents at many local and family events over the years with her close friends and family. Margaret will be missed by all who knew and loved her! Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Earl Allen and the late Manuel Costa. Loving mother of Jerry Allen from Melrose, Michelle Sweeney and her also husband David from Stoughton, Robert Costa of Missouri, Arthur Allen & his wife Deborah of Ohio and the late Thomas & Barry Allen. Caring sister of the late James, Donald, Duncan and Joseph Morrison and the late Mary Mancini. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, grandson Thomas James Allen Jr. who predeceased Margaret, 7 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, the Bassett family (Margarets second family), nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends. A Private Service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135.



