Margaret Eggert

We will miss Margaret, all three of us, including our dog Oscar, for whom she brought treats to the back door. I'll miss her daily trip on foot down the steep drive to pick up the mail and newspaper—a welcome distraction from my writing struggles. We had regular conversations about the world when we met at the mailbox and I always enjoyed them. Last Wednesday I met Margaret and Hank in the Big Y and we kind of trailed around together, Hank cracking wise. Margaret talked me into buying a jar of caviar and shared her recipe for her caviar hors d'oeuvre. We will make it and raise a glass to Margaret, and of course, we voted for Joe Biden.

Constance Emmett

Neighbor