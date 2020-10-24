1/1
Mary B. Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Bolger (Hagerty) Ford, of Newburyport, formerly of Melrose, October 20, 2020. Mary is survived by her children, Frederick J. Ford of Haverhill, MA, Susan Williams of Rollinsford, NH, William Ford of Venice, FL, Andrew Ford and wife Carol of Stoneham, MA, and John Ford of Beverly, MA; grandchildren, William Ford, Elizabeth Williams, Marybeth Ford, Christopher Ford, Nicholas Ford, Kristina McIntosh and Mike Brown; two great grandchildren; her sister Susan Brady of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband, Frederick J. Ford Jr., her significant other, Ralph Alfaro, her brother Frank J Hagerty Jr, and many dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Marys Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:30AM. Followed by interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Brigham Health and Rehabilitation Centers activities program (Attn: Donna Tabbi), 77 High St. Newburyport, MA 01950. During the period of Covid-19, we request those in attendance wear facial masks and exercise social distancing. Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. For full obituary or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gately Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved