Mary E. (Holland) Parro, passed away on October 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony R. Parro. Mary was born and raised in Chelsea, MA.,and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. She worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone and married her late husband in 1952. They raised their family in Melrose, MA., and retired to Cape Cod. They spent the winter months at their home in Dunedin, Florida. Mary is survived by her children, Robert A. Parro of Ipswich, Rosemary E. Parro of Tewksbury, Anne Marie Buckley and her husband John of Dracut, Michael E. Parro and his wife Claude-Marie of Melrose, Daniel F. Parro and his wife Janet of Ipswich and Kathleen M. Parro and her partner Ann MacDonald of Saugus and son in law Henry Hartley of Stoneham. She was predeceased by her daughter, Maureen T. Hartley. She also leaves 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 21st at 11 am at Saint Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth. Burial will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA The Parro family would like to extend a special thank you to Marys care givers, Leonardo Calle and Janice Vintro and in lieu of flowers gifts in her memory may be made to Broad Reach Hospice and Palliative Care, 390 Orleans Road, N. Chatham, MA 02650. Notes of comfort may be sent to the Parro family at www. MorrisOConnorBlute.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019