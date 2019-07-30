|
Mary N. Russo, age 97, died Sunday, July 28 at her residence in Wakefield. Born in Boston on August 19, 1921 she was the daughter of the late Michael and Adelaide (Marasca) Mercurio. Mrs. Russo was a 60 year resident of Melrose. Along with her husband, Philip, she raised five children in their home on Meridian Street. Mary was an active member of St. Marys Parish in Melrose, and belonged to several ceramic arts groups. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and an array of crafts. Mary was the beloved wife of Philip A. Russo, whom she met on a blind date while the two were students at East Boston High School. Mary and Phil would have celebrated their 74th anniversary on August 18, 2019. Mary was the mother of Lorraine M. Tremblay and her husband Robert of Wakefield, Adelaide Liporto and her husband Alan of Hamilton, Philip A. Russo, Jr. and his wife Joanne of Oxford, Ohio, Richard Russo and his wife Judith of Tewksbury, and Marie A. Patterson and her husband William of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. A devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, she is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in passing by her five brothers: Louis, Vincent, Edward, Frederick, and Robert Mercurio. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, July 30 from 4pm to 8pm. Her funeral will be held from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10am. Interment at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or to , 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019