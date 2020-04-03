|
Michael E. "Mike" Mone, age 77, of Brockton, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Supple) Mone, and loving father to Michael E. Mone, Jr. and his wife Aimee (Bedo), of Melrose, and proud grandfather of Owen and Olivia, whom he loved dearly. He was the brother of Peter Mone and his wife Sharon, of Winnetka, IL, William Mone and his wife Carol, of Orleans, and Edward Mone and his wife Jeanne, ofAmherst. He was loved by his family, and by his many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a legion of friends. He will be deeply missed. Mike was born in Brockton on May 15, 1942 to his parents June (Kelliher) and Edward Mone. He attended Worcester Academy (60), Middlebury College (64), and Boston College Law School (67). Mike met the love of his life, Margie, in 1962. They were married in 1965 and enjoyed more than 50 years together. They welcomed the birth of their only child, Michael, Jr., in 1968. Mike fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a lawyer, and spent most of his career practicing at the firm of Esdaile, Barrett, Jacobs, and Mone. He served on many legal organizations, and was president of Massachusetts Bar Association, Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys, and American College of Trial Lawyers. He was well known and widely respected in his field, not only for his success as a trial lawyer, but also for his integrity, ethics, humor, generosity, and kindness. He served as a mentor to many and was loved by his colleagues. Mike led an active and full life, and he loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He was known as a storyteller, the life of the party, the person who could make everyone laugh with a joke or funny memory. He spent summers on Mashnee Island on Cape Cod, where he loved to sail and ride his bike and also enjoyed long, joyful meals with guests and family members. Mike's two grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he spent as much time with them as possible. When not at the Cape, Mike loved to travel with Margie. They loved visiting Europe, especially Munich and London, and enjoyed many cruises and ski trips with friends. He discovered Key West later in life, where he took his family numerous times. Mike was a lifelong student of history and he loved books. During his lifetime, he read hundreds of books on WWII, Vietnam, and US political leaders. He possessed an amazing memory, and was always eager to teach anyone who would listen about some historical event. A season ticket holder since 1970, he was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots, and he loved his German sports cars, especially his Porsche. A celebration of Mikes life will be held at a later date once the current health crisis subsides. Please check the Conley Funeral Home website. Donations on Mikes behalf can be made to the MGH Bertucci Center for GU Cancers, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 or the Charity Guild of Brockton Inc. P.O. Box 4856, Brockton, MA 02303-4856, or the Brockton VNA, 500 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020